Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Ananya Panday as she explains meaning of 'Bollywood bimbo'

Known for not being the one to mince words, Kangana Ranaut recently took a jibe at Ananya Panday during her appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The actress appeared on the show with her co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta to promote their upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

During the 'social media post mortem' segment, host Kapil Sharma asked Kangana the meaning of the term 'Bollywood bimbo' which she is often found using on the internet.

To that, without taking names, Kangana seemed to take a dig at Ananya and touched her tongue to her nose, while saying that actors who do the same are the ones she labels as 'Bollywood bimbos'.

A few days ago, Ananya had pulled off the same stunt on Kapil's show and had even dubbed it as a 'talent' post which she was brutally trolled by netizens.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen playing the role of Agent Agni in the actioner 'Dhaakad'. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, ‘Dhaakad’ is set to be released on May 20, when it will compete with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at the box office.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:18 PM IST