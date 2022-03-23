Kangana Ranaut reacts after Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her a happy birthday

As Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 35th birthday today, several members of the film industry wished her on the occasion.

Among those who wished the actress was Kareena Kapoor Khan as well. Bebo shared a picture of Kangana on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Kangana. Love and light always."

The 'Queen' actress reshared the story and responded to it with several heart emoticons.

Apart from Kareena, south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also penned a heartfelt wish for Kangana. "Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous @kanganaranaut a very happy birthday," she wrote.

Kangana kickstarted her birthday celebrations this year by visiting the Vaishno Devi temple. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

The sisters also paid a visit to the Bhairo Baba temple nearby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting an OTT reality show.

She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:07 PM IST