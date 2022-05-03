Kangana Ranaut claims sexual exploitation 'very common' in film industry: 'Yeh kaala sach hai'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently hosting an OTT reality show, stated that sexual exploitation of young people is very common in the film industry.

She also said that she was banned from the industry because she supported the victims during the #MeToo movement.

"I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry and in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it’s the truth," she said.

She added, "While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai."

She went on to say that the women who exposed prominent men of Bollywood during the #MeToo movement are nowhere to be seen now. "Even when #MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. The women who had spoken up have all vanished from the face of this planet. The ones I supported are also nowhere, and along with that, I was banned from the industry too," she claimed.

A few days ago, the 'Queen' actress had revealed that she was inappropriately touched as a child and was asked to strip by a boy in her neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Dhaakad' directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The film features her as a badass spy, acing her action skills while combating enemies and beating them at their own game. The actress dons different avatars as she goes about busting a major racket and kicking up a storm. It is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

She will also be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:24 PM IST