Kangana Ranaut calls for a 'boycott' after Grammys 2022 snubs Lata Mangeshkar from 'In Memorium' segment

New Delhi [India]: Actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her disappointment over iconic Lata Mangeshkar's name missing from 'In Memorium' segment at Grammys 2022, which was held on Sunday.

"We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...," Kangana wrote on her Instagram story.

She also wrote, "We should boycott these snooty western awards." The 'In Memoriam' segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, the late legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's name was missing from the honourable section.

Mangeshkar was also not included in the Oscars 2022 'In Memoriam' segment last week. Several fans of the iconic singer expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse on Monday.

While Mangeshkar was not mentioned in the 'In Memoriam' segment, her name is mentioned in a comprehensive list featured on the Grammys website.

Last month, India's late nightingale was featured in the British Academy Film and Television Awards' (BAFTA) 'In Memoriam' segment.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 earlier this year. She was 92.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:27 AM IST