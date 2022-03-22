Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Stunning saree looks of the 'Queen' actress

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to ring in her 35th birthday on Wednesday.

Born on March 23, 1987, Kangana completed her schooling from DAV model school in Chandigarh and later joined Government Art College for pursuing higher studies.

Initially wanting to become a doctor, Kangana relocated to Delhi at the age of 16 and took up modelling for a brief period of time.

In 2006, Kangana marked her big Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's thriller 'Gangster', and since then, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Over the years, she has starred in a number of hits including 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Krrish 3', 'Queen', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Panga', and 'Thalaivii'.

Kangana is also the recepient of four National Film Awards and in 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

Here's a look at times when Kangana stunned her fans in her saree looks:

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:32 PM IST