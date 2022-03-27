Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn stuns in thigh-high slit outfit at Manish Malhotra's fashion show; see photo

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn recently turned model for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a new picture of Nysa posing in one of his creations. Nysa was part of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Show held in Delhi on Saturday.

In the photo, Nysa can be seen posing in a high-thigh-slit outfit paired with a multi-coloured crop top and blazer. She kept her hair loose, wore makeup and completed her look with heels.

"@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss 💖💜The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe," Manish captioned his post.

Netizens were all praise for Nysa as soon as Manish shared the picture. A user commented, "Shee has got beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father."

"The next queen to be….she will reign in force and she will rock," another user wrote.

"Like mother like daughter," read another comment.

Meanwhile, apart from Nysa, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jahnvi Kapoor were also part of the show.

Nysa is Ajay and Kajol's first child. The couple also have a nine-year-old son Yug.

For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Kajol was once asked if Nysa would be entering showbiz, to which the actress said that her daughter is too young to decide whether she wants to follow the footsteps of her parents and become an actor.

"She has no aspirations towards anything right now because she is too young. She is right now leaning towards no homework and vegetating on the sofa. She is in that space and enjoying and acting isn't on her mind," Kajol told PTI.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:52 PM IST