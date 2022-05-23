Jugjugg Jeeyo: T-Series responds after Pakistani singer accuses Karan Johar of copying 'Nach Punjaban' song

The makers of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' have issued a clarification after being accused of plagiarism by Pakistani politician and singer Abrar Ul Haq.

Earlier today, it was reported that Abrar Ul Haq accused filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the producer of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', of stealing his song 'Nach Punjaban'.

Responding to the accusations, T-Series said, "All due credits shall be included across all platforms when the song releases."

Their tweet read, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies."

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

The song in question can be heard in the film's trailer which was released on Sunday. The Pakistani singer had tweeted, "I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

"Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action," he added in a subsequent tweet.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' features Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Kiara Advani. Going by the trailer, it seems the movie deals with the complexities of relationships sprinkled with a high dose of laughter.

It is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 24.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:17 PM IST