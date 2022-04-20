'Judaai' (1980) director T Rama Rao passes away at 83; Anupam Kher remembers him as 'compassionate, commanding'

Veteran filmmaker Tatineni Rama Rao passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday in Chennai.

Popularly known as T Rama Rao, he has helmed nearly 70 films in the Hindi and Telugu industries combined, besides bankrolling a number of Tamil blockbusters.

His family released an official statement on his demise, which read, "With great sadness, we inform that our beloved Tatineni Rama Rao has left for his heavenly abode at the early hours of April 20, 2022. May he be remembered by wife Tatineni Jayashree, children Chamundeshwari, Naga Suseela, Ajay and family."

Actor Anupam Kher penned a heartwarming note for the filmmaker, who was also his 'dear friend'

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Rama Rao has worked with all the bigwigs of the Hindi film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor and Govinda. He was also the one to introduce Rajinikanth to Bollywood with the 1983 film 'Andhaa Kanoon'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:27 AM IST