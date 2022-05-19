'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actress Shalini Pandey opens up on her music video 'Nakhrey Nakhrey'; says 'Dance has been a form of expression for me'

Actress Shalini Pandey, who debuted in Bollywood alongside Ranveer Singh in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', has sprung a surprise on the web with her new video single 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' opposite the musical sensation Armaan Malik. The song released yesterday and has been garnering lots of positive reviews from the audience, who have admired Shalini and Armaan's chemistry and fresh pairing.

Interestingly, dancing has been Shalini's passion and she was always keen on doing a dance number. Said Shalini, "Since childhood, I have been really passionate about music and dance. It has been a form of expression for me. I would always look forward to opportunities when I could dance, because it really excited me. I am so glad that this music video came my way."

When asked about her experience of working with Armaan, she adds, "'Nakhrey Nakhrey' has been a memorable experience. The song is a peppy dance number that gave me a chance to showcase my moves and have fun through the process. Armaan has been a breeze to work with. We both vibed really well and our off-screen chemistry reflects in the song. I am hoping to collaborate with him again."

