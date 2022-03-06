Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 : Arjun, Khushi, Sonam and others extend birthday wishes to the actress

Bollywood actress Janvhi Kapoor celebrates her 25th birthday today. Wishes poured in for the 'Dhadak' star from several members of the B-Town, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a goofy picture of the two and wished his sister a happy birthday. In the picture, Arjun can be seen photobombing Janhvi's photo shoot.

"I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life," he wrote, with a heart emoticon.

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor shared a childhood picture and wrote "Happy birthday to my everything".

The 'Gunjan Saxena' actress' half-sister Anshula Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for her. "HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu (more than you love tiramisu)," she wrote, alongside her photo of herself planting a kiss on Janhvi's cheek.

"Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl," Janhvi's cousin Sonam Kapoor wrote, with a glamourous picture of the duo.

Sara Ali Khan also shared a collage of pictures for her workout partner and wrote a sweet little note. "Happiest birthday @janhvikapoor. Wishing you a year filled with lots of carefree laughter, adventurous travels, Tamil music, fulfilling films, delicious food with healthy workouts, peace, love, excitement and contentment. Always stay the way you are and keep shining," it read.

Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi.

Following her mother's footsteps, Janhvi marked her Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak', and since then she has come a long way.

The 'Ghost Stories' actress was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy, 'Roohi', opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'.

Janhvi and Rajkummar will share the screen once again in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', which will be directed by Sharan Sharma.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:33 PM IST