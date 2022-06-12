'Janhit Mein Jaari' Box Office Collection Day 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha's film sees massive jump

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Janhit Mein Jaari |

After a rather sublime opening day, Nushrratt Bharuccha's much-hyped 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which released on June 10, witnessed a massive jump on the second day.

On Saturday, the film earned a whopping Rs 1.02 crore, which is a spike of almost 81 per cent. The jump in the collection is the biggest for any Hindi film that has been released post the pandemic.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' collected Rs 56.70 lakh on its first day. The total revenue of the film now stands at Rs 1.58 crore worldwide.

With the strong word of mouth, the film is expected to perform even better on its first Sunday.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ traces the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. She juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Anud Singh, who makes his Hindi film debut opposite Nushrratt, portrays the character of her supportive husband. The film is supported by a stellar cast like Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and others.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' has been directed by Jai Basantu Singh and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink pixturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.