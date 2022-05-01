Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO Foundation completes one year; Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff grace the special occasion

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated the first anniversary of the You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation whose purpose was to create and share stories of kindness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jacqueline, who is not just an actress but also an advocate for children's rights, dedicated her entire year to the betterment of children and society.

To celebrate one year of YOLO, she organised an event with multiple activities for underprivileged children.

To light up the event and add smiles to the innocent faces, the actress roped in many talented stars from the industry including Meet Bros, Tiger Shroff, and Yohini. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too marked his presence at the event.

Hailing the actress, NGO representatives shared their expectations of working with the foundation and how Jacqueline has helped them reach their goals.

Jacqueline has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in the society and helped achieve their vision in a short span of one year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of the film 'Ram Setu' along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha and 'Vikrant Rona' with Kichcha Sudeepa.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 04:51 PM IST