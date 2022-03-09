Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a saree as she promotes 'Bachchhan Paandey'

The stunning Jacqueline Fernandez sets perfect summer goals as she dazzles the saree look with elan. Jacqueline carried off a beautiful saree as she made her appearance on a comdey show, ahead of the release of her film, 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

The actress is also setting goals with the way she's been multi-tasking her way recently.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

On one hand, she's been promoting her upcoming potboiler, 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar and on the other hand, she's been shooting for her upcoming projects. She's also been carrying out her philanthropic work on Yolo, along the way.

On the film front, apart from 'Bachchhan Paandey', Jacqueline will soon be seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few other unannounced projects.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:24 PM IST