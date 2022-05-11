Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad amid the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case.

According to Mirror Now, she has sought permission to travel abroad for 15 days for IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Jacqueline in the money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

As per ANI, the attached property is a fixed deposit, and the move comes following the investigation of the 'Rs 200-crore extortion case' being probed by the agency against conman Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The ED estimated that Chandrasekhar had given gifts worth over Rs 5 crore to Jacqueline using the extorted money as well as funds close to USD 1,73,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to her close family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline is looking forward to the release of the film 'Ram Setu' in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She will also star in 'Vikrant Rona' and she has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline as well.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:07 PM IST