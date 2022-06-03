e-Paper Get App

Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022 and shares her excitement with the cutest picture

The actress took to her social media and shared her excitement with cute pictures while on her way to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez is riding high with her back-to-back films, promotions, and shoots and now she is all set to glam up at IIFA 2022.

The actress took to her social media and shared her excitement with cute pictures while on her way to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards. She wrote down the caption - "Touchdown Abu Dhabi!! Ready for #iifa✨Can't wait to see you all!!❤️ @iifa"

The lyrical video of Jacqueline's 'RaRaRakkamma' from 'Vikrant Rona' has been recently released in Kannada and the Hindi version, while the glimpse of her looks in the song has already hyped the excitement of her fans to watch her in the song.

On the work front, Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', along with 'Ram Setu' in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

