e-Paper Get App

Jacqueline Fernandez marks International Day of Yoga with the LGBTQIA community

Not only did she educate people by conducting a yoga workshop but she also gave a platform to the LGBTQIA community

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez never takes a seat back when it comes to educating people about life and wellness. Recently she along with her foundation YOLO (You Only Live Once) celebrated Yoga day along with the LGBTQIA community. Not only did she educate people by conducting a yoga workshop but she also gave a platform to the LGBTQIA community.

Taking to social media, YOLO shared a video of the event which was as colorful as a rainbow. Along with the LGBTQIA community, Jacqueline performed YOGA, conducted a panel discussion with open mic in presence of audience there. In the caption “We believe that Yoga is something that shows us our true selves. And what better way to celebrate it than with people who have truly accepted their true selves. This year we welcomed International Yoga Day with the LGBTQIA community with pride. We would like to thank everyone who came and for their constant support for the YOLO Foundation. It is your faith in us that keeps us going.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, whose one-year-old foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) has been creating and sharing stories of kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan. The actress is quite popular for her social work and spectacular fitness routine. She is one of the few actors who are trying to create a difference in society through their work.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience.

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

Read Also
Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022 and shares her excitement with the cutest...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodJacqueline Fernandez marks International Day of Yoga with the LGBTQIA community

RECENT STORIES

US, Iranian warships have tense encounter at sea, near crucial Strait of Hormuz

US, Iranian warships have tense encounter at sea, near crucial Strait of Hormuz

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Sanjay Raut urges Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai...

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Indian pugilist Vijender Singh to return in August at first pro boxing event at Raipur

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra...

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme

Tri-services briefs media on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme