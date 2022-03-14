Jacqueline Fernandez juggles between film shoots and promotions of 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Attack'

For Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, 2022 is turning out to be one of the busiest years. Touted to be one of the hottest and most talented actresses of the Hindi film industry, Jacqueline has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months.

The actress, who has been promoting her highly anticipated film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ along with her movie co-stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, is also busy adhering to her other shoot and work commitments.

Besides, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, Jacqueline has also recently started promoting her next, ‘Attack’ along with John Abraham.

The actress was recently seen sporting a multi-coloured outfit during day one of the promotions of ‘Attack’. Needless to say, Jacqueline won brownie points by the fashion critics.

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects.

On the film front, she will soon be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:46 PM IST