Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision to behold in white saree - see photos

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again left the audience speechless with her stunning looks and on-point dressing sense.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share her latest south Indian look in which she can be seen donning a cotton saree along with a royal blue blouse. To add more grace to her look, she added a garland of white flowers, also known as gajra.

In the caption, Jacqueline wrote, “Have you listened to #RaRaRakkamma yet? 🤍 Link in Bio ! 💙”

Her latest song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' has been recently released in Kannada and Hindi. The lyrical video has gone live and the main video is yet to be released. The song has created curiosity among the audience as the glimpses of Jacqueline have garnered a lot of attention. The grace in her moves is impeccable and is clearly unmatched.

The success of her previous songs is clearly one of the reasons why she was roped in for 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'. Her dance numbers are much popular among fans. Looking back, her special song in Prabhas’s 'Saaho' was well-received down south and it is understandable why she is the first choice in the South industry.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The actress will also be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Ram Setu'. She also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

