Jacqueline Fernandez excited about 'Cirkus' releasing on Christmas; says 'Santa has arrived early'

Riding high on back-to-back releases, Jacqueline Fernandez is on her way to having a busy yet great year ahead which has started now itself with the poster of her upcoming 'Cirkus' announcing the release date to be set on this Christmas.

Every year, Jacqueline celebrates Christmas with a lot of fun and delight and this year, it's going to be very special for her as it's the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', in which she will be starring with Ranveer Singh. While sharing her excitement about the same, she said, "For me, Santa has arrived early this year and Christmas celebrations will be merrier with the release of 'Cirkus'. I had the most amazing time shooting for the film and the energy on the sets with Rohit sir and Ranveer is so infectious along with the very talented team. Hoping that audience would enjoy watching the film as much we enjoyed filming it".

Jacqueline recently celebrated the first anniversary of her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation which creates and shares stories of kindness amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the actress was recently featured in a music video called 'Check My Fizz' in which she was seen with the music star, Badshah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than 'Cirkus', the actress is looking forward to the release of the film 'Ram Setu' in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and 'Vikrant Rona' as well. She also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:26 PM IST