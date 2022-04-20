Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Pooja releases a new version of Hanuman Chalisa sung by Ankit Tiwari

Jjust Music, which is owned by Jackky Bhagnani, is currently making back-to-back headlines for its work. The music label which recently made news for its collaboration with a global distributor will be releasing its latest version of ‘The Hanuman Chalisa’ today.

The latest creation of Hanuman Chalisa promises to outdo all the interpretations of the verse. Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated nationwide as an important festival of the Hindus with Jjust’s latest creation of Hanuman Chalisa will recreate the devotional spirit of the listeners. While the song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and is composed by Ved Sharma, it is produced by Jjust Pooja which is a division of the Jjust Music label.

Launched in 2019, Jjust Music is the brainchild of actor-producer-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani. The label envisions giving Indian artists an elevated platform and making them equal partners in the process, by ensuring autonomy and freedom of expression as a cornerstone of their ethos.

Jjust Music’s label boasts of some iconic singles, including Vande Mataram ft. Tiger Shroff, Prada ft. Alia Bhatt, and Muskurayega India ft. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:00 AM IST