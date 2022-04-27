Jackky Bhagnani praises girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh's performance in 'Runway 34', says 'you made me proud'

The makers of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Runway 34' organised a special screening for celebrities, just a few days ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Wednesday reviewed his girlfriend, actress Rakul's performance and was all praise for the film.

Taking to social media, he wrote, "#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. A1 direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me soooo proud. All the best team and I am sure the audience will love the film."

Several other celebs including Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Kapil Sharma and others also reviewd the film.

Actor-comedian Kapil wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is 👏👏👏 kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Here's what Ritesh and Genelia wrote:

Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB! pic.twitter.com/JDFypMkNkM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 27, 2022

In the film, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna who is put on trial for grave misconduct by a law-enforcement officer who leaves no stone unturned to uphold justice.

‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 29.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:20 PM IST