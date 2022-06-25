'It's awkward...': Shah Rukh Khan opens up on romancing younger actresses

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the hearts of the nation for 30 years now. Touted as the 'King of romance', SRK has played the quintessential lover boy on screen and has managed to charm his audience every time he walked in as a 'Raj' or a 'Rahul'.

However, of late, SRK has not taken up much of romantic roles, and instead, has been focussing more on actioners, dramas and character-defined roles.

Sharing the reason behind the same, the King Khan says that he feels his age to play a 'Rahul' or 'Raj' has passed now. "I honestly don't remember the last film in which I played 'Rahul'. But I don't miss playing such characters anymore. I think I am too old to do romantic films now," he said.

He added, "I have now passed on the baton to younger actors who can take the romance genre ahead, keeping up with the trends of today's times."

SRK went on to say that he finds it awkward to romance younger actresses on screen. "I remember a few years ago, I was doing a film in which I had to romance my female lead who is way younger than me. And it was awkward. I cannot ask her to be my age and I cannot be of her age, how much ever I try to. It is just something which I feel is neither comfortable for me, nor the actress. So it's better I stay away from full-fledged romance and give my 100 per cent to films from other genres," he averred.

On the film front, SRK will be next seen in 'Pathaan', which is a high-octane spy thriller, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023.

Besides, the superstar also has Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and Atlee's 'Jawan' slated for a 2023 release.