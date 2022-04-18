It's a wrap for Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s suspense thriller ‘HIT - The First Case’

Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju's suspense thriller ‘HIT - The First Case’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, has finished the shooting the final leg of the film.

The makers took to social media to announce the official shoot wrap of the film.

The Hindi remake of the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie.

'HIT - The First Case’ is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl.

"I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj," Malhotra said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:28 PM IST