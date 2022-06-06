It's a wrap for Ilaiyaraaja's 'Music School' starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran

With music by the legendary maestro Ilaiyaraaja, 'Music School' has stirred quite an excitement as one of the most awaited bilingual Hindi –Telugu musical.

After a series of schedules in Hyderabad and Goa, the upcoming musical has wrapped up its shoot in Hyderabad pulling off a mammoth opening song of this 11 song musical, which includes three songs from the Sound of Music.

The writer-director Papa Rao Biyyala thinks that the ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans has enhanced the visual appeal of the film by a few notches.

Deohans says, ”And it’s a wrap!! What fun it was shooting 'The Music School' with director Papa Rao. I will miss the entire team of Yamini Films. So long...farewell... I hate to say goodbye.”

Eleven songs in the film were choreographed by Hollywood choreographer Adam Murray and Indian choreographers Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundram. Three songs are from 'The Sound of Music' for which the official rights have been taken by director Papa Rao.

The lead actors Shriya Sarana and Sharman Joshi gave life to the characters and all other actors, particularly child actors, have done a superb job, says the writer-director.

Talking about the last lap of the film, Shriya Sharan says, “'Music School' is a beautiful script. I signed up for film after I became a mother, making it a very special one, As a kid, I have grown up listening to 'The Sound of Music' songs, now to enact some of them in 'Music School' is a blessing. I got to work with an amazing cast and very talented kids. Thank you Sharman Joshi for being so helpful and always bringing a smile to my face. Thanks to Yamini Rao, for being very supportive, she has always been there to cater to any specific needs, whether it was a specific outfit I needed or anything else. Thank you Papa Rao sir for creating such beautiful characters and making the film happen, truly grateful to be a part of your vision and your first film, and thank you Kiran sir for making us all look like a dream. I cannot wait to see the film, it’ll be the most memorable one for me.”

Sharman Joshi says, “It has been an ever fulfilling journey of a film very dear to my heart, Music school comes to an end. Sweet, sorrow, pain felt in strings of my heart. Now, it’s time to share it with the whole world, looking forward to many such great experiences with the director who made this film with complete passion on a scale never imagined. The writer, director and producer. Hats off!”

Bugs Bhargava, who played an interesting role said, “I have to say the time I spent with Papa Rao on 'Music School' was so enjoyable. He has made a film from his heart. A delightful film with a great message. A great family entertainer. I never tire of saying how he has spared no effort. More power to him."

The film included a lot of children who will be a big asset to the film. Art and costumes were done by Rajiv Nair and Raga Reddy.

Yamini Rao Biyyala said, "It has been a very fulfilling and wonderful ride with our brilliant cast and crew. I’m extremely relieved to have finished filming."

Produced by Yamini Films, the film, 'Music School' includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, Vaquar Shaikh, Praveen Goel, Rajnish, Kartikeya, Rohan Roy, Olivia Charan, Vivaan Jain, Sidiksha, Adhya and Kushi.