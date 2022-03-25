'It is not inspired by anyone': Nimrat Kaur on playing the role of Chief Minister in 'Dasvi'

The official trailer of Dasvi, an upcoming Indian Hindi-language social comedy film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota was shown to a select media from which we gather that the story of the film will be zabardast, owing to its amazing script and the phenomenal cast. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur in the protagonist roles.

The Free Press Journal caught up with Nimrat Kaur in an exclusive conversation.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of an uneducated politician, while Yami Gautam Dhar dons the role of an IPS officer. But, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi takes away the spotlight with her stellar performance. She is a go-getter wife; who, from being suppressed, turns to an oppressor after she comes to power by getting a taste of her husband’s beloved kursi. The film is scheduled to premiere on a digital platform on April 7, 2022. Excerpts:

Tell us about the film Dasvi and your role?

It's an unusual subject. This is the first time I got this opportunity. As an actor, I never got such an offer as I have not got a comedy role. I'm doing comedy for the first time.

Doing comedy for the first time must have been very difficult?

Yes, playing a comedy role is very tough as you cannot gauge that moment, whether it’s funny or not. It is a hell of a lot typical, there is a huge gap which gets bridged only when the audiences come in front of you. I mean watch the film. If it’s funny, they will automatically laugh their guts off. You have to be serious while performing because you have to live in the moment. You have to keep it light. You have to keep it fresh and that freshness is very important and is indeed challenging enough.

But now, you must be mastering comedy as well the timing bringing it right, which is not easy?

You need to watch it. Aap dekhiye na!

Is it that a housewife turned into a politician? Is it inspired from Lalu’s wife?

Nahin aisa kuch nahi hai. It is not inspired by anyone. It’s a part that I am playing which is very unique. However, I had not thought about all of it.I tried to find it out from the script only. I found her to be docile, quiet and naive, totally an oppressed becoming an oppressor. What she does with the power when she gets it, it’s like a film within a film for me. For me, Bimla Devi Chaudhry’s journey is its track. From the point she begins and ends that is the most exciting part.

It's so interesting to know that a suppressed person becomes an oppressor? In today’s world do such things exist?

Yes, I think such things do exist. Pick up anything from the history. It's like when you give somebody who has been kept within restrictions, freedom. Like my character, I was not allowed to talk. Never allowed to build up my own identity. But now, she has been given full freedom. When someone is kept in a cage and is later left open; allowed to do whatever he/she wishes to do, how with that power and status one changes...that is the journey that is shown.

When you were thrown out into this world to exist all by yourself, especially in this world of glitz and glamour, what was your experience?

There was a lot of fear. Also, I had a lot of inhibition at the earlier stage. It was like being given that opportunity to live my dreams. Because I was going into the big, bad city of Mumbai. But, I think I belong from an Army background. Or when I came to Mumbai it was like being given that opportunity to fulfill my dreams and live my life. It was also that I wanted to be responsible for freedom.

You must have evolved a lot while experiencing this elaborate journey?

I only feel I have no regrets. I just tried to make my journey original so I have not tried to copy or imitate anybody. I have never tried to follow anyone, in the sense, if they are doing a certain kind of work so I should also do that kind of work or even try to imitate anyone’s dressing sense etc. I have always tried to keep up my own originality. I will always try to do that. I am always very passionate about my work. Whatever my best I can give to my character I do that in that moment. I never want to look back and regret thinking that I wish I had given a little more to it. This is very important for me.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:14 AM IST