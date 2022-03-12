‘It can turn you into a horrible person': Jacqueline Fernandez on dealing with invasion of privacy

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently featured on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's show 'Shape Of You' spoke about the impact of invasion of privacy, and things written about her in the media.

In January 2022, Jacqueline had shared a statement on Instagram requesting privacy after a photo of her with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral on social media platforms.

The 'Bachchhan Paandey' actress was also grilled by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times in connection with a money-laundering investigation.

Jacqueline said, "For me, what I've learned over the years. Don't let it turn you into a bad person. Don't let it turn into them. That's really important. Many times, you see something randomly written and you're like (shocked expression). But, no one has clarified it, no one's asked you and already, you have this war going on against you which actually didn't even exist. Very, very easily, it can turn you into a horrible person, a bitter person. Someone who is upset with the way that people behave, one can become untrustworthy. Don't let it change you, don't let it turn you, don't let it upset you, don't let it steal your light. Stay good, stay positive."

Currently, the actress is on a high note for the release of 'Bachchhan Paandey'. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar is something the audience is eagerly waiting for.

On the film front, she will soon be seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Ram Setu,' 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:02 AM IST