Is Taapsee Pannu gearing up to play the role of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Essaying the role of a real-life character in a biopic is easy peasy for the versatile and talented Taapsee Pannu. Having donned the characters of Prakashi Tomar in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and Mithali Raj in the upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’, there’s no one better than Taapsee to make an inspirational figure come alive on screen.

Well, her next biopic could be her best one yet as she expressed her interest in playing the role of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, should a biopic ever be made.

The star was recently awarded the ‘Entertainment Leader of The Year’ at the India Business Leader Award (IBLA), presented by CNBC-TV18, by the FM and said that it would be an honour to be a part of such a project, but with Ma’am’s permission of course.

At the same event Taapsee also shared her views on the pay parity existing in the industry by saying, “Delhi abhi door hai”.

Meanwhile on work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Mithali Raj's upcoming biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, 'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.

Alongside Taapsee, actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

Pannu also wrapped shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'. Helmed by Arshad Sayed, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

She also has Anurag Kashyap's thriller 'Dobaaraa', and 'Blurr', which marks her debut as a producer.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST