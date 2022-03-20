Is Randeep Hooda dating 'Mary Kom' actress Lin Laishram? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda often makes headlines for his diverse roles and power packed characters in films and web shows, besides his wildlife and environmental initiatives, and his breathtaking photography.

However, the actor is currently in news because of his love life. If reports are to be believed, the actor is dating model-actress Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur.

Lin has been a part of films like 'Mary Kom', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Rangoon' among others.

According to a report in ETimes, Randeep and Lin have been close since nearly eight months if not more. The news report further states that Lin is someone very special in Randeep's life.

Prior to Lin, the 'Highway' actor was reportedly in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for nearly three years from 2010 to 2013.

In December 2021, Randeep had shared an adorable picture with Lin on Instagram to wish her on her birthday. "Keep smiling in the sun.. always 😘Happy Birthday @linlaishram," he ha captioned his post.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep was last seen in 'Extraction' with Chris Hemsworth and the show had received a lot of critical acclaim and praises across the world.

He has an interesting lineup of projects ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original 'CAT'. He will be seen in 'Inspector Avinash' and in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' opposite Ileana D’Cruz.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 03:32 PM IST