Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Famous dialogues by the 'Hindi Medium' actor about love, life and death

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, leaving the entire nation mourning his loss.

One of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, Irrfan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour after a two-year-long battle.

Irrfan's career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour. In 2021, he was posthumously awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Irrfan started off as a junior artist in films and television shows. However, his first Bollywood lead role came in 2005 with 'Rog' and his performance was praised by audiences and critics alike.

Over the years, he went on to star in several box office hits including 'The Namesake', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Paan Singh Tomar', Piku', 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium', and others.

He starred in British and American films as well.

Along with his acting chops, the one thing about Irrfan that was a fan-favourite was his dialogues and the way he delivered them.

On Irrfan's second death anniversary, here's a look at some of his famous dialogues:

- "Galtiyan bhi rishton ki tarah hoti hai... Karni nahi padti, ho jati hai."

- “I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go.”

- “Mohabbat hai is liye jaane diya, zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti.”

- "Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has.”

- “Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le lete hai.”

- "Death aur shit... Ye do cheeze kisi ko bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai."

- "Aadmi ka sapna toot jaata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai."

- "Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late.”

- "Hamari toh gaali par bhi taali padti hai."

- “The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.”

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:59 PM IST