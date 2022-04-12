IPS officer RK Vij lauds Yami Gautam's performance in 'Dasvi'

Yami Gautam, who is currently basking in the success of ‘A Thursday’ and her latest release ‘Dasvi’, is said to be in the best phase of her career. The actress, who played a fierce cop ‘Jyoti’ in ‘Dasvi’ is receiving back-to-back laurels for her performance. The audience and reviewers are in love with her ferocious avatar and as a result, Yami is managing to pull a large audience towards the film.

Hailing Yami for ‘Dasvi’, former Spl DGP(IPS- 88) RK Vij came forward saying “ #दसवी, a nice entertainer, with a meaningful social message. All three acted well and #yamigautam in uniform looked similar to our young #IPS women officers, full of enthusiasm.”

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, ‘Dasvi’ also has Abhishek Bachchan, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

It is a power-packed year for Yami as she has a continuous lineup of interesting films and has a busy schedule.

The actress has a number of films in her kitty, including 'OMG2', 'Dhoom Dham', and a few other unannounced films.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:43 PM IST