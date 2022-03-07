Inside Pics: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 25th birthday with dad Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula and Khushi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday (March 2). Wishes poured in for the 'Dhadak' star from several members of B-Town, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

Janhvi's sister Anshula took to Instagram on Monday to give a glimpse of Janhvi's intimate birthday celebration.

In one of the videos, Anshula is seen hugging Janhvi. She added Sage The Gemini's song 'Tick Tick Boom' to the video. "Mine," she captioned the video.

Anshula slso shared photo of the birthday decor, which had pink and white balloons. A sign on the wall read, "All you need is love." A huge alphabet 'J' was also placed on the floor.

In another photo, shared by a fan page on Instagram, Janhvi can be seen cutting the birthday cake. Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Anshula can also be seen in the picture.

Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi.

Following her mother's footsteps, Janhvi marked her Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak', and since then she has come a long way.

The 'Ghost Stories' actress was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy, 'Roohi', opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'.

Janhvi and Rajkummar will share the screen once again in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', which will be directed by Sharan Sharma.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:39 PM IST