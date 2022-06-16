Inside Photos: Ankur Rathee marries Anuja Joshi in 500 year old manor

Actors Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi tied the knot on June 15 after months of speculation.

The couple chose to take the plunge at a 500 year old manor in the English countryside, and their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale.

According to a report in Times of India, nearly 200 guests were a part of the wedding, including Ankur and Anuja's families and friends.

Photos from the dreamy wedding have been going viral on the internet. Ankur and Anuja can be seen all smiles and glowing as they celebrated the various festivities.

Have a look:

The report stated that the nuptials took place as per both Haryanvi and Marathi traditions as the couple is deeply connected to their roots. "They wanted to make sure the wedding has an Indian vibe to it. Hence the cuisine was Indian and there were Haryanvi folk songs/dances. There were also bride/groom games and English countryside activities," the report quoted a friend.

Ankur and Anuja will reportedly tour around Europe for their honeymoon, and post that, the former will head to Mumbai to continue the shoot of 'Shehzada', which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.