Inside Photos: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan, Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrate success of 'Thar'

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are enjoying the success of their latest film 'Thar'. The revenge drama garnered massive acclaim from the international press, film critics, and the audience alike.

Everyone gave a unanimous thumbs-up to the actors' terrific act.

To celebrate the success of 'Thar', superstars Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor hosted a success bash in the city for the team and close friends.

Inside pictures from the celebrations have started floating on the internet, featuring the 'Thar' team having fun at the party.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has also announced the release date of his awaited film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film will hit the big screens on June 24, 2022. He also has 'Animal' and 'Fighter' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also gearing up for his next.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:45 PM IST