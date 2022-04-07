e-Paper Get App
In Pics: Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Vikrant Massey, and others attend 'Abhay 3' screening

The makers had arranged a special screening of the series which was a star-studded affair.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

After the success of season 1 and 2, ZEE5 is set to premiere the third season of its original web series, ‘Abhay 3’ on 8th April.

In addition to the lead, Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Divya Agarwal, Rahul Dev and Nidhi Singh, even friends and family of the cast were present which included Soha Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and others.

Kunal Kemmu
Nidhi Singh
Kritika Kamra and Sharad Kelkar
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur
Kunal with Soha Ali Khan
Asha Negi
Rahul Dev

In the latest season of 'Abhay 3', the story takes different turns and twists with how the investigating officer SP Abhay Pratap Singh (Kemmu) is decoding the murder mystery done by a bunch of people who practice witchcraft.

The series is directed by Ken Ghosh.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:30 AM IST