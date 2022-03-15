In Pics: 'Bachchhan Paandey' stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and others take a train to Delhi

The promotional activities of Sajid Nadiadwala's eagerly awaited action comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' are in full swing.

Recently, Akshay Kumar aka Bachchhan Paandey kidnapped the team of the movie as they boarded the train from Mumbai to Delhi!

After flagging off the 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari' - the truck ride to Delhi, Akshay Kumar recently flagged off a train ride to Delhi with the impressive branding and posters of the masala entertainer.

Akshay was accompanied by the cast and crew of the movie including Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, producer Warda Nadiadwala and actress Aroosa Khan ('Saare Bolo Bewafa' fame).

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Holi, the team of 'Bachchhan Paandey' will be stationed in Delhi for the promotions of the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST