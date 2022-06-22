e-Paper Get App

'I'm a big-screen hero': John Abraham says he would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499 on OTT

John said that he would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Actor John Abraham, who has kickstarted the promotion of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns, recently said that he see himself only as a 'big-screen hero'.

In an interview with ETimes, John said that he loves the OTT space but only as a producer.

The 'Madras Cafe' actor said that he would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. However, as an actor, he is very clear that he wants to be on the big screen.

John also said he did not like the idea of people watching him on their screens at home by paying Rs 299 or 499 a month. He added he would be ‘offended’ if someone at home stopped watching his film midway.

A few months back, John had said that he will never do supporting roles in regional films as he is a Bollywood actor.

'Ek Villain Returns', one of the most anticipated action-thrillers. It will release in theatres on July 29, 2022.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri. It also features Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. With high-octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, 'Ek Villain Returns' is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year.

The movie is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

