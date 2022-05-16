'I pray no one insults you in your old age': Amitabh Bachchan REACTS as netizens troll him for wishing a late good morning

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. However, he also often finds himself at the receiving end of online trolling and negativity.

In a recent such incident, Big B got trolled after he wished his fans a good morning on Sunday. The 79-year-old took to his Facebook account at around 11:30 am and shared a good morning post.

While most of his followers wished him back, some pointed out that it was 'too late for good morning', and even called the senior actor all kinds of names.

But this time, Big B also gave it back to the trolls. When one user sarcastically commented, "Don't you think you have wished a good morning very early?", the actor replied, "I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise."

Another user wrote, "Abe buddhe dopahar ho gayi", to which Amitabh responded saying, "I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a 'buddha' then".

A netizen even went on to call the actor 'mahanalayak', but the megastar had an apt response for him too. "Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji," the comment read, to which Big B replied, "I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar will be next seen playing a key role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on September 9.

Amitabh also has films like 'Uunchai' and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:21 PM IST