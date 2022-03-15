'I don't have any film for Eid': Check out Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn's adorable Twitter banter

The intriguing teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Runway 34' was unveiled by Bollywood star Salman Khan on Tuesday morning.

The teaser video showcases a thrilling ride in an aircraft flown by Ajay and Rakul with difficulties coming towards them as they cannot land their flight due to heavy rainfall.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman wrote, "I don't have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34."

As soon as Salman shared the tweet, Ajay replied, "Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid. #Runway34Teaser."

Inspired by true events, the trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will be released on March 21.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. The film will release in theatres on Eid, April 29.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller 'Tiger 3' is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 21, 2023. Besides that, Salman will also be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

