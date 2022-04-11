'Hungama 2' actress Pranitha Subhash announces first pregnancy with husband Nitin Raju

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, recently announced her first pregnancy with husband Nitin Raju.

Pranitha wrote on Instagram, "For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us."

Pranitha can be seen in Nitin’s arms as she holds up her sonography pictures and a positive pregnancy test.

Pranitha tied the knot with Nitin in Bengaluru last year in May, in an intimate ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended only by her close friends and family.

The pictures from the ceremony went viral on the internet on Monday and the actress took to social media to share an official statement.

"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May, 2021, in a very intimate ceremony.

"We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due the current Covid restrictions."

"We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates.

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better. With Love," she added.

When asked why she kept the grandest day of her life in such hush hush tones, she told The Free Press Journal, “It was Covid everywhere, so that was the reason (why we kept it hush hush). Covid has its own rules, right? The number of people and invitees, and then there are varied other Covid protocols as well. That’s the reason why we decided to keep it low-key.”

Pranitha made her Bollywood debut in the same year with 'Hungama 2' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:30 AM IST