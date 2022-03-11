Huma Qureshi prepped for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' song 'Shikayat' during the nights amid 'Maharani' shoot

Huma Qureshi is basking in the praise of her song in 'Shikayat' in 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi'. It was a special appearance song, Huma’s fans have been raving about her ever since the release of the film.

The actress is elated to be a part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali world. She would shoot for 'Maharani' in the day and do rehearsals for the song at night.

The choreographer Kruti had sent her team to choreograph and rehearse the special qawwali number.

When asked about her experience, Huma shared, “I enjoyed the whole process and the vision Sanjay sir had for the song. Shikayat is very special for me.”

The song is sung by Archana Gore and penned by A M Turaz. Apart from Huma, it also features Shantanu Maheshwari.

Huma's 'Valamai' is still going strong at the box office. Looks like February was indeed her month.

Her future projects include 'Double XL' , 'Monica O My Darling' and 'Maharani' season 2.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:25 AM IST