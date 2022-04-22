Hrithik Roshan praises rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad after watching 'Rocket Boys': 'You inspire me'

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to his social media account to praise 'Rocket Boys'.

Hrithik has watched the series and has loved every performance. From director Abhay Pannu's execution, to Jim Sarbh's performance as Homi Bhabha, Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad as Parwana Irani (Pipsy) and Regina Cassandra as Mrinalini Sarabhai, the actor was all praises for the cast.

Moreover, he is looking forward to the second season of 'Rocket Boys'.

The actor shared a still from the show on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it's made in India by one of us."

In another story, the actor gave a shout out to the actors. "Abhay Pannu, you are shockingly brilliant as a director, writer and leader. Jim Sarbh, What a powerhouse performer you are." For Ishwak Singh, Hrithik wrote, "Unaffected, real and so honest my friend."

For Saba Azad, he wrote, "You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen.. You inspire me."

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films the series has been widely loved by audiences.

It is based on the lives of ace nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, as they charge through the creation of the Indian Space Program.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:28 PM IST