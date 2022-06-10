Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' wraps filming; to release on Sept 30

'Vikram Vedha' directed by Pushkar and Gayatri starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, and Radhika Apte playing a significant role, has wrapped filming.

Talking about the filming experience with Hrithik and Saif, the directors Pushkar and Gayatri said, “It’s been an exhilarating experience shooting with the leading superstars of our country Hrithik & Saif. With our super talented and amazing crew, we’ve been able to achieve what we had envisioned at a script level. We can’t wait to show our film to the audiences.”

Returning to big screen in an action-packed avatar after 3 years, Hrithik Roshan shared, “Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar & Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries. Working alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf & Yogita Bihani further gave me an impetus as a performer.” Further adding, "Looking back.. I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible.”

Talking about his filming experience Saif Ali Khan shared, “Pushkar & Gayatri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes.”

‘Vikram Vedha’ based on the Indian folktale, ‘Vikram aur Betal’, is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles.

'Vikram Vedha' commenced filming in October 2021, and after various schedules in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai, the film’s principal photography has been successfully completed. Post-production works are now in full swing and 'Vikram Vedha' is set to have a massive worldwide theatrical release on September 30, 2022.