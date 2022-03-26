HOT! Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his six-pack abs in latest look from 'Pathaan' - see pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy as he dropped his first official look from his upcoming film 'Pathaan' on Saturday.

The actor took to his social media handles to share a picture of himself flaunting his rugged and rough look from the film. In the photo, he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body and six-pack abs, with his long, dishelved hair tied in a bun.

"Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…" he wrote along with the picture.

Check out his post here:

Prior to the photo, SRK also shared a voice clip on Twitter in which he can be heard singing his song 'Chand Taare Tod Lau', but with a twist.

He quoted his own dialogue and wrote, "Thank u all for ur suggestions but aap sabka sirf time achcha chal raha hai Magar yaad rakhiye, SHERON ka zamaana hota hai…"

Shah Rukh's post comes amid the recent speculations that the superstar is all set to launch his own app named 'SRK+'. While he has already teased the project a couple of times now, there's no confirmation as to whether SRK+ will be a whole new app or the King Khan's OTT debut.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' is set to be an action-packed film and will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screens after a hiatus of five years. His last film, 'Zero', which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in the year 2018.

'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The trio is currently shooting for a major sequence of the film in Spain, and will reportedly wrap it up soon to return to India.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:46 PM IST