Hina Khan REACTS to her Cannes 2022 outfit being compared with Priyanka Chopra’s dress from 2019

Actress Hina Khan, who has been slaying at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with her back to back fashionable outfits, recently encountered comparisons with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a result of her latest ensemble.

Hina sported a turquoise outfit by Skytten Couture which had an uncanny resemblance to a dress worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the premiere of husband Nick Jonas' Amazon documentary 'Chasing Happiness'.

Priyanka’s outfit was a black Galia Lahav number with a plunging neckline and fishnet detailing.

As netizens compared Hina with Priyanka the former reacted to the same and tweeted, "Seriously Dude she’s The @priyankachopra."

Hina is currently winning hearts and fans at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 that is underway at the French Rivera.

Hina's debut at the film festival in 2019 saw her launch the poster of her debut film 'Lines'. And her second outing at the festival involved launching the poster of her second film 'Country of Blind'.

'Country of Blind' is an Indo-English outing where Hina plays the role of a blind woman. Based in the 1800s timeline, 'Country of Blind' showcases the lives of a valley full of blind people and how despite not having the gift of sight, they are living a happy and fulfilled life.

The poster for 'Country of Blind' was launched at the India Pavilion where Hina got a chance to talk about her movie and its significance among other things. She recalled anecdotes from her time prepping and shooting for the film in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

'Country of Blind' is based on H.G. Wells' novel 'The Country of the Blind'. It has been directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:36 AM IST