Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh have to say about their ‘Runway 34’ actor-director Ajay Devgn

The cast of ‘Runway 34’ shared their experience working on the film with Ajay Devgn as he juggles between being an actor and a director in the movie. The supporting roles played by Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan are in awe of his working style.

In an interaction with IMDb, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he was amused by Ajay’s skills and talked about how the entire experience of shooting with him as a director was so unique. He also mentioned how during one of their shots, there were multiple cameras placed at different angles and Ajay would check every camera after the shot to ensure it was captured perfectly.

The other co-star, Rakul Preet Singh who has worked with Ajay Devgn in the past was surprised looking at the other side of the actor. She was amazed at how he was able to multitask between acting and directing while keeping a steady flow of thought.

She added, “So Ajay sir would set up the entire shot and then he is in his casual set up…then he would immediately get into his uniform, and then action, and he would shoot, and then say ‘dikhao’. So, I was like how do you compartmentalise? How do you cut in and out?”

Ajay Devgn shared some insights on how he started the preparations for the movie, laid the groundwork during the pandemic and was able to hit the ground as soon as the lockdown ended in December.

All the actors on set shared the same enthusiasm and to quote Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “I applaud him and want to congratulate him on how he has performed perfectly in all his tasks and the audience will see the results of this work in Runway 34”.

'Runway 34' is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

It will hit theatres on April 29.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:33 PM IST