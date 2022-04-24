Here's how Sajid Nadiadwala surprised 'Bawaal' actor Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Sajid Nadiadwala never misses a chance to cherish the special moments in his actors' life just the way he did with his 'Bawaal' lead Varun Dhawan.

On Varun's birthday today, Sajid surprised him by making a visit on the set in Lucknow along with Ravi Udhayar who will be directing Nadiadwala’s next 'Sanki' with Varun.

The recently leaked pictures of the actor from the sets of 'Bawaal' have already raised the anticipation of the fans and now a new update jumped in from the sets when the producer made a suprise visit to mark the special occasion.

The producer and the actor seemed happy as they were seen sharing the cake with the director Nitesh Tiwari while actress Janhvi Kapoor was also seen joining the team in the celebration.

This gesture from the producer has plugged in a new energy not only in the actors but also on the sets.

Promising sizzling chemistry between Janhvi and Varun, picturesque visuals and a great story with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel, ‘Bawaal’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit the big screens on April 7, 2023.

