Here's how Rishi Kapoor was a part of Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony - Neetu gives a glimpse

Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor falunted the henna applied on her hand.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon, the veteran actress shared a photo of her mehendi design. However, what grabbed our attention was her late husband, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's name on her hand.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor also showed off their mehendi designs. Check it out here:

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on April 14 at Vastu in the presence of their family members and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

The couple will get married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and the pheras will reportedly take place at 2 pm.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:25 PM IST