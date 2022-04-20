Here's how Neetu Kapoor wished 'samdhan-samdhi' Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on their anniversary

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable photo of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt to wish them on their wedding anniversary.

On her Instagram stories, Neetu wrote along with the picture, "Happy anniversary samdhan and samdhiji love and hugs."

Ranbir Kapoor and Soni and Mahesh's daughter Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Earlier today, Soni Razdan also shared an unseen throwback picture with Mahesh Bhatt to wish him.

The couple looks unrecognisable in the throwback snap shared by the actress. She wrote, "Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead (sic)."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt got married in 1986 and have two daughters together -- Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:48 PM IST