Here's how much Pankaj Tripathi's wife Mridula charged for one scene in her debut film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'

The 'Mirzapur' actor said that Mridula immediately said yes because she got to wear a beautiful Bengali saree in the film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently revealed that his wife, Mridula Tripathi, will make her Bollywood debut with 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film stars Pankaj, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. It is all set to release in theatres on June 24.

In an interview with India Today, Pankaj revealed that Mridula has done one scene in the film. He said that Srijit Mukerjee, who has a Bengali connection with his wife, asked her to come on the sets and promised to give her one scene.

The 'Mirzapur' actor also shared that Mridula immediately said yes because she got to wear a beautiful Bengali saree in the film. Jokingly calling it an 'easy bribe', Pankaj Tripathi further revealed that his wife Mridula didn’t get paid for it.

article-image

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ is an upcoming Hindi film and a social satire inspired by true events, in which Srijit Mukherji, has brought forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflict and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

The movie portrays the story of Gangaram, played by Pankaj, who adopts the infamous tiger practice and is willing to give up his life so that the families of his village will benefit from the government scheme money which is promised to the family of any tiger attack victim.

article-image

