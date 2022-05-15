'Here are some more': Ira Khan hits back at netizens who trolled her for wearing bikini in front of dad Aamir Khan - see photos

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently celebrated her birthday with her parents, including mom Reena Dutta, brother Azad Rao Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

However, her pictures from her birthday bash were not well-received by the netizens, who went on to shame her for cutting the cake in a bikini in front of her parents.

A picture, which had gone viral on the internet, showed the entire family joining Ira to cut her cake after a pool party. The star kid was seen donning a bikini with dad Aamir, brother Azad and mom Reena in the background.

Known for speaking up about online negativity and mental health, Ira has now given a befitting reply to trolls by sharing some more pictures from the birthday bash.

She shared a series of polaroids with her friends. She also dropped a picture of herself chilling in the pool with boyfriend Nupur.

Not just that, but one of the pictures also featured actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was seen receiving a peck on the cheek from the birthday girl herself.

"If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!" Ira captioned the post.

On the work front, Ira had recently shared that she has no intentions of becoming an actor like her father, but instead is more inclined towards filmmaking. She has already made her directorial debut in theatre. She had directed a play called 'Medea', in which Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

